Despite a strong culture of mask wearing, eStem charter school campuses in Little Rock saw numerous positive COVID-19 cases and had to send dozens of staff and students home to quarantine.

The Arkansas legislature adjourned today after failing to fix a big-government ban on allowing local school districts to require masks to help stop the spread. So public schools in Arkansas remain handcuffed by their lawmakers, unable to do the one key thing health experts say will protect students too young to get the vaccine.

Marion Public Schools are having a time of it, too, with 830 students and staff in quarantine as of Thursday.