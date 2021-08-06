It’s hitting the fan at Washington Regional, where the number of people hospitalized for COVID is at 165, an all-time high. Compounding the problem is the surging number of people sick with other things.
“What this means for our community is that if you or a loved one go to the emergency room; you will likely face longer wait times,” Washington Regional COO Birch Wright said in a release Thursday.
Some elective and non-urgent surgeries will have to be put on hold.
Wright appeals to the community to do their part.
It is crucial that the NWA community understand this current surge is the most serious situation we have encountered since the beginning of the pandemic. The concern that local health care systems could be overwhelmed has become reality. Unfortunately, it is entirely possible that we will be required to implement additional measures in the future as we have not yet reached the projected peak in hospitalizations.
At the outset of the pandemic, our community supported health care workers. We need that support now more than ever. To ensure Washington Regional and other hospitals can provide the care our community needs, we must stop the spread of this virus. Here is what we ask:
- If you are vaccinated, please encourage friends and family to get vaccinated and continue to be vigilant.
- If you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated today. If you are hesitant or have questions about the vaccine, call our COVID-19 Hotline at 479.463.2055 to speak to a medical professional.
- Regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when out in public. The prevalence of the virus in our community is high – we need everyone to mask up and stay safe to help us flatten the curve.
- Practice social distancing. Regularly wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.
- Stay home when you are sick.
Washington Regional has been here for you throughout the pandemic. We will do everything in our power to protect and care for our community. Please do your part to help.