It’s hitting the fan at Washington Regional, where the number of people hospitalized for COVID is at 165, an all-time high. Compounding the problem is the surging number of people sick with other things.

“What this means for our community is that if you or a loved one go to the emergency room; you will likely face longer wait times,” Washington Regional COO Birch Wright said in a release Thursday.

Some elective and non-urgent surgeries will have to be put on hold.

Wright appeals to the community to do their part.

