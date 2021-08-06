The total number of coronavirus cases Arkansas has seen since the beginning of the pandemic topped 400,000, and 22,716 of those are active cases right now. We added more than 3,000 new cases on the same day a judge had to block an absurd law that the governor regrets signing that would prevent schools from requiring masks for the hundreds of thousands of students about to head back to classrooms. According to ArkansasCovid that one-day increase is the 13th highest since the pandemic began.

The 3,037 cases reported Friday illustrates the growing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas. This ranks No. 13 on the list of the largest one-day reports of COVID cases. Jan 1, 2021 was the record with 4,304 cases. — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) August 6, 2021

Arkansas Department of Health

Total cases: 400,275 (an increase of 3,037)

Active cases: 22,716 ( up 1,255)

Deaths: 6,269 (an increase of 22)

Hospitalizations: 1,234 (down 17 from yesterday)

Currently on ventilators: 254 (9 fewer than yesterday)

12,160 more vaccines administered.

Mask up.