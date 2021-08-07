Cancel culture comes to Bigelow High, where factual information was censored by school administration.

Cancel culture comes to Bigelow High, where factual information was censored by school administration. courtesy of Student Press Law Center

School leaders in Bigelow tore out a two-page timeline depicting news events from 2020 and 2021 from yearbooks because of “community backlash.”

The pages contain factual snippets about the police killing of George Floyd, the establishment of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., and the police shootings of Jacob Blake, Duane Wright and Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

The Student Press Law Center has a good write-up. Per their report:

The yearbook adviser, Meghan Walton, resigned because of the censorship, saying “I did not authorize the removal of these pages, nor do I support it in any way. Deciding to resign was the most difficult decision I have ever made. However, I needed to stand up for myself and for the students who created that yearbook spread.”

Apparently a number of yearbooks went out before the censorship began, so some got the full yearbooks and the rest did not. It appears the offending pages were ripped out by hand.