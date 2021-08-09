Today’s The New York Times “The Daily” podcast tackles the subject of Arkansas students who are about to head back to classrooms. The first day of school for most Arkansas students falls amid the delta surge and the politicization of mask-wearing by the Republican legislature who did everything in its power to prevent schools from enforcing mask mandates. (A judge said last week that their ban on mask requirements can’t be enforced, freeing school districts up to require masks if they see fit.) The podcast features audio clips of one of Governor Hutchinson’s town hall-style vaccine awareness meetings going very badly, a recent mask protest outside the Capitol and interviews with LRSD superintendent Mike Poore and Governor Hutchinson. You can stream the episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

