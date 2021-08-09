With an increasing number of situations that might warrant verifying your COVID-19 vaccination status, it’s great to have that vax card on hand, but what happens if you lose it?

Chances are, if you got your vaccination at a local pharmacy or hospital, that organization can reprint your vaccination card for you easily and swiftly. Call ’em up and get a new copy.

But what if you got vaxxed at a pop-up clinic, or can’t remember exactly where you got your vaccination? We decided to track down the procedure in Arkansas, as listed by the Centers for Disease Control on this website.

Unfortunately, the email listed here is defunct, and bounced right back to our inbox. We called the number listed instead (800-574-4040), and got some good advice. Turns out, requesting proof of your COVID-19 vaccination status in Arkansas is similar to the process for requesting proof of other immunizations. That means you’ll need to do a bit of paperwork.

First, download this immunization record request form. Whether you decide to mail it to the physical address at the bottom of the form or email the form to immunization.section@arkansas.gov (also listed at the bottom of the form), you’ll need to include a current, government-issued photo ID along with the completed form. The representative we spoke with said that his wife ran into a similar situation earlier this year, and after emailing the form with her photo ID, received her proof of COVID-19 vaccination the same day, but warned us that the process might well take longer this time of year, when lots of parents are requesting proof of other types of immunizations for the upcoming school year.