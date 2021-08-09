University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt has named Charles F. Robinson interim chancellor for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Robinson takes over Aug. 16 from Acting Chancellor Bill Kincaid, who was named to that role after the Joe Steinmetz resigned in June. Robinson now serves as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the university.

Bobbitt said the UA will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement of Steinmetz over the next year.

From a UA release:

In a letter sent to the UA campus community this morning, Bobbitt expressed his gratitude to Kincaid for stepping in to lead the campus while it became clear that Robinson was the right fit for the longer-term position. “Dr. Robinson has a unique skill set having led the university’s efforts in academics, student affairs and diversity affairs during his tenure,” Bobbitt wrote. “He has a strong connection not only with our students and faculty, but also with the university’s external constituencies. During a transition period, it is imperative to have a leader in place who has the trust and confidence of all stakeholder groups, and I am confident that Dr. Robinson has the background, personality and temperament to work with everyone to drive the U of A forward through the coming year.” Bobbitt thanked Kincaid “for his steady leadership as acting chancellor” during the past two months and welcomed his return to his former position as “a critical member of our leadership team.”