More Arkansans are hospitalized for COVID-19 today than have ever been before. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,376 people in Arkansas hospitals being treated for COVID. That’s a jump of 103 over yesterday, and marks the largest one-day jump in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Of those hospitalized for COVID, 509 are in the ICU, an increase of 26 over Sunday. That leaves only eight ICU beds available in the entire state. That number reflects a change in the way those beds are counted, however. “The reason the ICU numbers dropped today is that the VA is no longer being included in the bed counts, as they are not available to the general public,” reported Danyelle McNeill, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state saw 995 new cases, but the number of active cases went down by 1,106. Twenty-one more people have died of COVID-19.