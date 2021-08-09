On Wednesday, the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees will consider buying a Kansas-based online university to expand the Arkansas system’s virtual degree program offerings from 24 to 60.

Grantham University is a for-profit school that was founded in 1951.

U of A would acquire Grantham for a dollar. The bargain price comes with “certain discrete liabilities,” according to the press release from the University of Arkansas System.

“This potential acquisition represents a game-changer for our efforts to reach those adults who are underserved by public higher education because of their need to attend fully-online, flexible institutions,” said Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the UA System. “We launched eVersity to serve those Arkansans who have completed some college but not earned their degree. Their success in earning a credential is imperative to their future and to the future of our state and region. By acquiring the assets of Grantham University, we will be able to scale up this effort to reach beyond the borders of Arkansas and diversify the educational offerings and revenue profile of our system.”

Should the purchase go through, the University of Arkansas would acquire 170 full-time and 240 part-time faculty, along with Grantham’s current student body of roughly 4,000.

The purchase will be discussed at the trustees’ retreat in Morrilton, but anyone who wants to watch the meeting can register for a Zoom link.