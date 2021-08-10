There’s a statue of Babe Ruth in Japan, and one in Baltimore, Maryland. Now, there will be an 8-foot monument to the legendary baseball player in Hot Springs, near the ball field where The Babe and other heavy hitter completed their annual spring training sessions.

Majestic Park, at the corner of Carson and Belding streets in downtown Hot Springs, was leased by the Boston Red Sox in 1909. Between 1909 and 1918, “the site hosted spring training games for the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Browns,” a press release said. Twenty Major League exhibition games were played at the park. Jackie Robinson would later play in an exhibition game there in 1947 after it was named Jaycee Park — and an 18-year-old Hank Aaron played a game there in 1952 in what was then called the Negro League World Series.

Now, the five-field complex is both a historic site and, eventually, will become a working baseball park. Local state and regional teams will begin using the facilities in 2022 for state and regional tournaments and games. “All five of the Majestic Park baseball fields will have artificial turf infields and outfields with MUSCO Lighting,” the release said, and “the Championship Field will also accommodate college, high school and professional play.”

The idea for forming the Friends of Majestic Park was that of Mike Dugan, the

late Hot Springs resident who was one of the country’s leading baseball

historians and the person who led the effort to establish Hot Springs as The

Birthplace of Major League Baseball Springs Training. Dugan passed away

earlier this year.

Dugan’s goal was to advocate for the establishment of the Majestic complex and

to create a group of private citizens that would continue to support the park and

its connection to Hot Springs’ history.

Noted Babe Ruth historian Bill Jenkinson, who also was instrumental in

researching Hot Springs’ role in baseball history, has been consulting with the

artist Chad Fisher on the Babe Ruth statue project to ensure that every detail is

accurate.

The sculpture will depict Ruth in his New York Yankees uniform just after he has

swung the bat, watching as another home run sails toward the outfield fence.

The image of Ruth that will be used for the monument will be unveiled at the Hot

Springs Convention Center in September.

The statue, sculpted by Chad Fischer and slated to be unveiled in September, will become part of Hot Springs’ broader gestures at honoring its storied baseball history. The city established the Historic Hot Springs Baseball Trail in 2012, and a block-long mural at Convention Boulevard and Malvern Avenue depicts the legends of the game who played in the city.

“No public funds are being used to fund the statue,” the release said, “and four donors are being sought to contribute. For information about donating to the Babe Ruth statue project, call or write to the Friends of Majestic Park, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, at 501-620-5023 or P.O. Box 6000, Hot Springs, AR 71901. All gifts are tax deductible.”