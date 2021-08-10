With less than a week before the start of school, school boards around the state have begun to make decisions on how to respond to a Pulaski County judge temporarily blocking the state law that prohibits public mask mandates.

Governor Hutchinson, who convened the state legislature in a thoroughly unsuccessful attempt to amend the mask law, applauded the judge’s decision. Should Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeal the ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court, Hutchinson said he would retain separate counsel to argue against the law. But the governor also said he wouldn’t use his executive authority to impose mask requirements for some or all public school children.

So predictably, we’re seeing a patchwork of mask polices from school districts around the state. Every county in Arkansas is seeing high community spread, according to the CDC. So school boards not implementing mask requirements are basing their decisions on politics, not science or public health recommendations.

Tom Mars, the attorney who represented the parents in the lawsuit challenging the public mask ban, called out on Twitter school districts that say they’re waiting for the Arkansas Supreme Court to rule before making a mask decision. An appeal may not be filed until the court holds a full hearing, or it may not be filed at all, Mars points out.

At this point at least, neither the state Department of Education or the Department of Health are keeping track of mask policies.

Here’s our attempt. This post will be regularly updated. Send additions with sources to arktimes@arktimes.com with the headline SCHOOL MASKS.

The Springdale School District Board, which oversees the state’s largest district, will meet tonight to discuss whether to implement masks. North Little Rock and the Pulaski County Special School District are also meeting this week; they’re expected to require masks.

Requiring masks

Batesville

Camden Fairview

eSTEM

Eureka Springs

Fayetteville

Fort Smith

Hot Springs

Lake Hamilton

LISA Academy

Little Rock School District (the school board won’t formally approve the mandate until Thursday, but as it filed a lawsuit to block the mask ban law, I think it’s safe to call it.)

Mountain View

South Conway (Morrilton)

Trying to thread the needle

Watson Chapel (The school board gave the superintendent the authority to impose a mask requirement, but he’s said initially the district is setting an expectation that students wear masks.)

Not requiring

Benton: Masks are optional. Every classroom will have an air purifier.

Sheridan