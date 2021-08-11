Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods, endured a barrage of misguided rhetoric and interrogation from legislators at yesterday’s six-hour hearing at the Capitol, in which he argued dispassionately but firmly in favor of Tyson’s new vaccine mandate for employees. Today’s not good news for the big poultry company, either.

An investigation from the Guardian and the Union of Concerned Scientists today dives into the sweeping impacts of Tyson on the farmers in its community, the workers in its plants and the neighbors in its Northwest Arkansas base. The company’s market dominance, the investigation concludes, means it controls about 87% of poultry production in Arkansas and controls “almost every part of its supply chain, including the mills that process grains into animal feed and the hatcheries that produce eggs.” And that, the study asserts, is bad for everyone — except, maybe, the top-tier executives at Tyson. A summary of the findings:

Its findings include: Market dominance: Tyson operates almost half the poultry slaughter and processing facilities in Arkansas – the state with the largest number of plants and contract farms in the country.

The list goes on: noise pollution that’s resulted in hearing loss for employees, millions of dollars spent on lobbying and campaign contributions here in the state, a reduction of two half-hour breaks for workers to a single 20-minute break, an increasing emphasis on line speed over food safety in the company’s plants. Tyson’s plants were consequential sites of COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic, though Brower maintained during yesterday’s hearing that the company had invested significantly in “transforming” its production plants with an eye toward the health of its employees.

Read the full Guardian story here.