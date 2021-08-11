AWAITING VERDICT: Gilbert Baker (right) leaves the U.S. courthouse in Little Rock Friday afternoon.

The jury in the federal bribery trial of Gilbert Baker has gone home for yet another day without reaching a verdict. Baker, a former lobbyist, state lawmaker and chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas, is accused of arranging a bribe to former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio.

Reporter Debra Hale-Shelton has been covering the trial for the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network.

The case went to the jury on Friday afternoon, which has now been deliberating for more than three days. Jurors will return to the U.S. courthouse in Little Rock tomorrow morning.

Dale Ellis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported today that jurors have sent conflicting notes to U.S. District Judge Price Marshall regarding the status of deliberations, with at least one saying the jury was deadlocked.