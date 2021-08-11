The University of Central Arkansas appears to be the first public higher education institution in the state to require masks at the start of this school year. And on Wednesday, trustees at the University of Arkansas system directed campuses to implement mask requirements, as well.

The University of Arkansas system serves 70,000 students. It includes six university campuses across the state, seven community colleges, the UAMS medical school in Little Rock and law schools in Little Rock and Fayetteville.

The UCA announcement is posted on the university’s webpage.

“Effective immediately masks are required in campus indoor settings including classrooms, common areas, and shared spaces of all buildings. Personal offices, personal residence hall rooms, and apartments are excluded.”

UCA will use a three-tiered system that gauges the level of community transmission in the area and sets COVID-19 protocols on masking and social distance to reflect the risk. Students and faculty can expect a weekly update.

K-12 school districts across the state are instituting mask requirements in light of District Judge Tim Fox’s injunction that at least temporarily blocks a law banning such mandates for public entities.