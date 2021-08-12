Arkansas State University joins UCA and UA in the masking column following the court ruling striking down the new law banning mask mandates by state agencies and institutions.

News release:

The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees today authorized its institution chancellors to require face coverings on campuses to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

System President Chuck Welch told trustees during a teleconference meeting that all the chancellors, pending today’s action by the board, would immediately institute mandatory face covering policies indoors. Specific guidelines will be communicated to employees and students by each chancellor.

“This resolution gives our chancellors the flexibility they need to respond to specific situations in their geographic service areas,” Welch said. “Student and employee safety remains our top priority as we enter the fall semester. We know that indoor face coverings and vaccinations are critical to fighting this pandemic.”

Each ASU System campus has developed plans and strategies to address the COVID-19 pandemic based on applicable state and federal guidance.

ASU System member institutions include Arkansas State University, Arkansas State University-Beebe, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, Arkansas State University-Newport, Arkansas State University Mid-South, Arkansas State University Three Rivers and Henderson State University.