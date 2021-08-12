The long-awaited 2020 Census data was released today and you can find it all here.

Advertisement

Now begins the politics of federal and state boundary drawing. Republicans see gerrymandering by the majority Republican-controlled states as the ticket to regaining control of the U.S. House, no matter how total votes fall.

In Arkansas, of course, the congressional districts are already Republican-controlled. You could gerrymander a potential Democratic 2nd District, but you may be sure the legislature won’t do that.

Advertisement

The Republican majority is so large in the Arkansas legislature already that it will be tricky for the Republican-controlled board of reapportionment to find a way to harm the few remaining Democrats. But the explosive growth in Washington and Benton counties, which will gain legislative seats, is a factor in the mix and I’m sure there’ll be a search to go after the handful of Democrats in that region. The same in Pulaski County. We all could hope for the outcome of taking a Senate seat from South Arkansas could harm one of the several terrible Republicans down there, leading with 30 Percent Trent. But more likely is a scenario that eliminates Democrat Larry Teague’s situation. Not that he is much of a Democrat when it comes to voting.

Significant population growth in Arkansas has occurred primarily in Northwest Arkansas. A majority of Arkansas counties have lost population. Thanks to Blog reader Radical Centrist for digging the county map out of the Census presentation that began at noon today.

Advertisement

Here’s the New York Times summary.