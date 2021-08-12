CHI St. Vincent announced today that it would require vaccinations of all staff by Nov. 1.

KARK/Fox 16 has the report.

May other health providers, particularly nursing homes, follow suit. UAMS cannot because of the COVID=encouragement law passed by 30 Percent Trent Garner to ban such vaccination requirements by both government agencies and private businesses.

Tom Mars is again talking lawsuit. I don’t know about standing in such a case, but surely there are some nurses of the stature of Mary Bentley who’ll sue over being denied employment because they insist their right to subject their patients to increased risk of infection.

Bold and important move by CHI St. Vincent to protect the health and lives of medical staff, patients, and all Arkansans. Lawsuit to follow challenging the constitutionality of Act 977 of 2021. pic.twitter.com/g7bcYlXdSd — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) August 12, 2021