From Deadline (via Arkansas Times contributor Guy Lancaster) comes word that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a stop work notice on the set of “Mindcage,” a Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich project being filmed in Northwest Arkansas. The notice states that its producer, MC Scared LLC, “has failed to demonstrate its compliance with SAG-AFTRA’s required Covid safety standards and protocols for a safe set.” From the article:

A local ABC News station in Arkansas posted photos of Lawrence on the set last week, noting that a spokesperson for the production company “emphasized the film is being shot under tight Covid-19 protocols and asked the public not to approach the set.”

“SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work for this production until further notice,” the union said today, noting that “accepting employment or rendering services on Mindcage may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”