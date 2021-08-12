The news isn’t good, but there was a drop of 50 in the number hospitalized from a record high yesterday.

The rundown:

Advertisement

New cases: 2,318

Active cases: 24,433, up 218 from yesterday. This is the highest count since Jan. 17.

Advertisement

Deaths: 30 more, for a total of 6,396.

Vaccinations: 13,000 more shots administered

Advertisement

The hospital numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 1,396

Total Beds: 8,685

Total Beds Available: 1,629

Total ICU Beds: 1,119

Total ICU Beds Available: 34

Total Vents: 1,052

Advertisement

Total Vents Available: 564

Total Covid patients in ICU: 516

Total Covid patients on vents: 296