The news isn’t good, but there was a drop of 50 in the number hospitalized from a record high yesterday.
The rundown:
Advertisement
New cases: 2,318
Active cases: 24,433, up 218 from yesterday. This is the highest count since Jan. 17.
Advertisement
Deaths: 30 more, for a total of 6,396.
Vaccinations: 13,000 more shots administered
The hospital numbers:
Current hospitalizations: 1,396
Total Beds: 8,685
Total Beds Available: 1,629
Total ICU Beds: 1,119
Total ICU Beds Available: 34
Total Vents: 1,052
Advertisement
Total Vents Available: 564
Total Covid patients in ICU: 516
Total Covid patients on vents: 296