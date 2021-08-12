From City Hall:
The Little Rock Public Works Department has resumed yard waste collection effective Wednesday, Aug. 11. Missed collections due to suspension of service will be made up during routine collections beginning immediately.
Complete information on yard waste collection, including a map indicating the collection day for each area of the city, can be found at https://www.littlerock.gov/
city-administration/city- departments/public-works/ recycling/yard-waste/
COVID-19 had reduced the workforce and prompted the suspension.
The resumption doesn’t signal full staffing at City Hall, judging by Joseph Flaherty’s article in the Democrat-Gazette today — 169 general budget job openings in the third quarter of the year, including 35 in the police department and 35 in public works.