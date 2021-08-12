Metroplan provides highlights of Census data released earlier today.

 The six-county Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway MSA came in at 748,031, or just shy of three-quarters of a million people. This was a growth of 6.9 percent over 2010.

 Pulaski County is still the region’s largest county, with 399,125 people – just shy of 400,000. It grew by 4.3 percent compared with 2010. (By comparison, Washington and Benton topped 20 percent)

 Faulkner County came in second largest at 123,498, barely edging out Saline County at 123,416. Saline County nonetheless grew faster from 2010 to 2020.

 Little Rock came in at 202,591, passing the 200,000-mark for the first time. [A 4.7 percent increase from 193,524, while Conway, Benton and Bryant grew by 8.9, 14.1 and 23.8 percent respectively]

 North Little Rock is still the region’s second-largest city at 64,591, edging out Conway (64,134) by just 460 people.

 Austin was the region’s fastest-growing city (gain of 69.8 percent from 2010 to 2020), followed closely by its Lonoke County neighbor Ward (48.8 percent) and Shannon Hills (42.9 percent).