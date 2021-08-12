Metroplan provides highlights of Census data released earlier today.
The six-county Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway MSA came in at 748,031, or just shy of three-quarters of a million people. This was a growth of 6.9 percent over 2010.
Pulaski County is still the region’s largest county, with 399,125 people – just shy of 400,000. It grew by 4.3 percent compared with 2010. (By comparison, Washington and Benton topped 20 percent)
Faulkner County came in second largest at 123,498, barely edging out Saline County at 123,416. Saline County nonetheless grew faster from 2010 to 2020.
Little Rock came in at 202,591, passing the 200,000-mark for the first time. [A 4.7 percent increase from 193,524, while Conway, Benton and Bryant grew by 8.9, 14.1 and 23.8 percent respectively]
North Little Rock is still the region’s second-largest city at 64,591, edging out Conway (64,134) by just 460 people.
Austin was the region’s fastest-growing city (gain of 69.8 percent from 2010 to 2020), followed closely by its Lonoke County neighbor Ward (48.8 percent) and Shannon Hills (42.9 percent).
