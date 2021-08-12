The New York Times reports on how immigrants have fueled the economic boom in Northwest Arkansas.

Advertisement

Major corporations like Walmart, Tyson and J.B. Hunt need workers.

But there were not enough locals to build the burgeoning economy. Answering the call to work in poultry production, trucking, construction and computer programming were legions of immigrants from El Salvador, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, India and elsewhere. With tens of thousands of immigrants helping to catalyze its development, Northwest Arkansas has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas. Brimming with optimism, it is wooing newcomers with cheaper housing, a world-class art museum, upscale restaurants and forested bike trails. But as much of the U.S. economy comes back from the coronavirus pandemic, the decades-long influx of immigrants that fueled such enormous expansion in places like Arkansas has begun to stall, posing challenges to the region and the country at large.

But what about the Republican cry of a “crisis at the border” with a surge of illegals pouring across? Most are quickly deported. And the flow of legal immigrants has been diminished by rules put in place during the Trump administration. The business community wants more visas. But there’s opposition.

Advertisement

The situation imperils NWA growth.

“When you are not going to have enough births — and deaths will continue with an aging population — the only variable that can make an appreciable difference is immigration,” said Joseph Chamie, a demographer who formerly headed the United Nations division on population. Areas such as Northwest Arkansas can “forget about” continued growth, Mr. Chamie said, without the steady arrival of new immigrants.

The need for workers ranges from chicken plants to tech companies, the latter heavily dependent on foreign workers.

Advertisement

Jared Smith, the chief executive of Kitestring, a boutique technology company that serves retailers, has been trying for months to fill 30 jobs. The firm pays six-figure salaries for software engineers. “The battle for talent has become even fiercer,” he said. About 35 percent of his 175 employees are on H-1B visas. “If I were to depend exclusively on U.S. citizens, it’s hard to imagine I would grow,” he said.

The area is predominantly represented in the legislature by Republicans unfriendly to immigrants, by the way.

The extensive report notes the changing face of the region — 95 percent white in the 1990 Census versus 72 percent in 2019.

Favorite factoid:

Bentonville’s Indian population grew by 361 percent between 2010 and 2019. By then, there were Indian cafes and supermarkets dotting strip malls. A gleaming Hindu temple opened for worship in 2012, and the city is erecting two cricket pitches for the 25-team local league.