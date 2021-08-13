The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s John Lynch reports that Circuit Judge Barry Sims has sentenced Trevone Miller of Sherwood to 50 years in prison for the June 2020 slaying of 17-year-old Brayla Stone, a transgender female.

Advertisement

The sentence was the product of a plea bargain with Miller, 20, who’d been charged with capital murder. Lynch notes he was implicated in another slaying in Sherwood, resolved in a juvenile court proceeding.

A filing by the prosecutor provided this motive for the killing.

Advertisement