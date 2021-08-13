The news isn’t good, in new cases and other categories.

Active cases today: 25,175, 742 more than yesterday.

Deaths: 36 more

Also, back up go hospital numbers after a drop to 1,396 yesterday to a record for the pandemic.

Current hospitalizations: 1,458

Total Beds: 8,702

Total Beds Available: 1,658

Total ICU Beds: 1,121

Total ICU Beds Available: 22

Total Vents: 1,052

Total Vents Available: 532

Total Covid patients in ICU: 515 (down 1)

Total Covid patients on vents: 296 (unchanged)

The vaccination rate is rising — about 13,500 additional shots were reported today — but the context is how low Arkansas and these other SEC states were to begin with.