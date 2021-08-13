The news isn’t good, in new cases and other categories.
Active cases today: 25,175, 742 more than yesterday.
Deaths: 36 more
Also, back up go hospital numbers after a drop to 1,396 yesterday to a record for the pandemic.
Current hospitalizations: 1,458
Total Beds: 8,702
Total Beds Available: 1,658
Total ICU Beds: 1,121
Total ICU Beds Available: 22
Total Vents: 1,052
Total Vents Available: 532
Total Covid patients in ICU: 515 (down 1)
Total Covid patients on vents: 296 (unchanged)
The vaccination rate is rising — about 13,500 additional shots were reported today — but the context is how low Arkansas and these other SEC states were to begin with.
