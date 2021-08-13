Judge Price Marshall today said the government must decide by Aug. 30 if it wants to retry Gilbert Baker on a conspiracy and wire fraud charges in the alleged scheme to bribe a judge to reduce a verdict against nursing home owner Michael Morton.

He also said attorneys in the case may talk to jurors about their deliberations, with limits.

A jury, on the fifth day of deliberations, acquitted Baker of conspiring to bribe Mike Maggio with campaign contributions from Michael Morton, but were deadlocked on the other charges about conspiring to bribe in a case involving an agency (the court) that receives federal money and wire fraud for individual contribution checks sent to Baker by Morton through Federal Express and later deposited in PACs Baker set up to benefit Maggio. Maggio reduced a verdict against a Morton home, by $4.2 million, the day after Baker received nearly a quarter-million in checks from Morton for the PACs, Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, a contribution to Baker’s employer UCA and money for a tort reform lobby group (money sent through straw donations to the PACs.) Maggio pleaded guilty to taking a bribe. Morton has not been charged.

