#NEW: The number of #COVID19 patients admitted to Arkansas Children’s has slightly increased since Wednesday.
31 patients with coronavirus, 28 in Little Rock and three in Springdale.
14 are in ICU and seven are on a ventilator. #ARNews
— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 13, 2021
It is tough at any age, but the image of seven children on ventilators ought to be enough to move even an Arkansas Republican legislator to rethink some recent votes that effectively discounted the severity of the virus.
Advertisement
UPDATE: The Washington Post reports in-depth on the looming crisis in pediatric care, including a mother’s nightmare in Arkansas.