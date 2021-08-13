The unemployed will get no speedy help, if they ever get any, from the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Kevin DeLiban of Legal Aid of Arkansas provides this update on the lawsuit contending the governor couldn’t stop federal pandemic unemployment assistance 10 weeks early, a move that deprived struggling Arkansans of millions in payments. A circuit judge agreed the action was illegal, but the state court stayed his injunction on an interim basis. Plaintiffs asked for an expedited hearing. This today from DeLiban:

FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE: This afternoon, the Arkansas Supreme Court denied our emergency request to speed up its consideration of the state’s appeal of Judge Herb Wright’s order to restart the federal unemployment benefits. Last week, the Supreme Court put the judge’s order on hold while the appeal is pending. Based on the usual timeframes, the Supreme Court will probably not decide the case before December, and it could be well into 2022 before a decision is made. In the meanwhile, the 70,000 Arkansans who would otherwise be entitled to these benefits will not have them. At Legal Aid, we know the hardship this means for our clients struggling to pay rent, have enough food, get medical care, and meet life’s basic needs in the midst of a raging pandemic. We will continue to fight on behalf of our five plaintiffs. The next challenge ahead is that Governor Hutchinson and the Division of Workforce Services will try to have the case dismissed as “moot” because the law passed last week by the General Assembly tries to change the law that is the basis for our lawsuit. But, we won’t give up the fight or the hope.

If anyone has a legal issue (other than wanting to join the lawsuit–that isn’t possible right now), you are welcome to call our Helpline at 800-952-9243.