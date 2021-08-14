A message from judge/pastor/firebrand Wendell Griffen as the state struggles with a rampaging virus that the legislature chooses to downplay or even ignore:

Please remind Arkansas Times readers that I predicted in a Baptist News column weeks ago that children would be sickened and die as the pandemic becomes a plague. Meanwhile, hard-hearted politicians, preachers, pundits, and other Trump-followers are more determined than ever to ignore public health and medical experts.

Please remind your readers that this is what happens when people follow hard-hearted leaders. Things will get exponentially worse. That is the reality of plagues. It is too late to avoid the heart-breaking sorrows that these people have condemned the state and nation to suffer.