Texas has 1 available ICU bed per 100,000 population, but a case rate of 48 per 100,000 and a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 36 per 100,000 Translation: the healthcare system in the entire state of Texas is on the brink pic.twitter.com/7Cz2CigvZG — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) August 15, 2021

A couple of metrics this morning bode ill for Arkansas’s progress in responding to the COVID-19 surge.

Advertisement

A ranking of No. 5 in hospitalizations per capita, as shown above.

And, also, in the Democrat-Gazette daily statistical compilation, the state moved ahead of Tennesse to take 5th place in the ranking of COVID cases per capita. And we are closing in rapidly on Utah, in No. 4. That leaves only the Dakotas and Rhode Island ahead of us. The same chart also shows us No. 5 in the rate of positive testing, which suggests we will hang onto our leading position for some time to come.