The fall of Afghanistan is THE news today and so here’s an opportunity for all the local experts to weigh in.

It was not unexpected, except perhaps for its swiftness. It is a debacle for President Biden. If there’d been an orderly retreat, would the outcome have been any different?

I liked two comments, one local and one from the Beltway crowd. First, from Sen. Jim Hendren, the former Republican.

So what do we learn from this?

1. Nation building rarely works.

2. A small contingent of American troops supported by U.S. air power can make a huge strategic difference.

3. This withdraw was horribly executed.

4. The world is broken. (5/5) — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) August 15, 2021

Then there was David Frum, writer for The Atlantic:

As pro-Trump voices pivot from hailing Trump for abandoning Afghanistan to slamming Biden for abandoning Afghanistan, I remember a line from a novel about Germany in the 1930s. “Our opponents have one tremendous advantage over us: their absolute shamelessness.” — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 15, 2021

There’s blame aplenty to go around in the 20-year U.S. effort to stabilize a country that has defied stabilization for centuries by British, French, Russian and others. But let’s not forget Trump. Remember:



It’s a memory of another great deal by her former boss that the shameless Sarah Huckabee chose to forget today in her Bidenization of a race for governor of Arkansas (a campaign in which she has yet to give open access to reporters):

It’s a humiliating disgrace what’s happening to America and our leadership position in the world under Joe Biden. Pray for the heroic men and women of our armed forces who should never again sacrifice in vain. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 15, 2021

Donald Trump was right to want to leave Afghanistan. Joe Biden was right in attempting to follow Trump’s plan. The finale is painful — first for the loss of and damage to life in this failed exercise in nation-building. Also for the billions wasted.

Afghan wasn’t ready for a moderate central government. The cheers of men as the Taliban again began forcing women into the shadows in Kabul tell us plenty about that.

This Twitter thread of the instant rollback of advances for women is one of the saddest things I've read today.

Hi, it’s @KhushbuOShea, @FullerProject‘s Editor in Chief. I’m one of hundreds of foreign journalists who spent time in Afghanistan since 2001. Unlike many, I had the privilege of working for Afghan media companies. Here’s what many former colleagues and Afghan journalists see: — The Fuller Project (@FullerProject) August 15, 2021

The simple question for the critics is this: How many more years and how many more trillions would be necessary for Afghanistan to stand on its own (in a manner acceptable to U.S. tastes)?