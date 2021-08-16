Today’s numbers:

New cases: 856

Active cases: 24,098, down from more than 25,000 yesterday.

Deaths: 31, for a total of 6,498

Hospitalized with COVID: 1,459, up 46 from yesterday and a record for the pandemic so far.

Vaccinations: New numbers are not yet available.

Here’s the full hospital rundown;

Current hospitalizations: 1,459

Total Beds: 8,676

Total Beds Available: 1,766

Total ICU Beds: 1,121

Total ICU Beds Available: 22

Total Vents: 1,049

Total Vents Available: 515

Total Covid patients in ICU: 553

Total Covid patients on vents: 323 (that’s a record, up from 303 yesterday).