Today’s numbers:
New cases: 856
Active cases: 24,098, down from more than 25,000 yesterday.
Deaths: 31, for a total of 6,498
Hospitalized with COVID: 1,459, up 46 from yesterday and a record for the pandemic so far.
Vaccinations: New numbers are not yet available.
Here’s the full hospital rundown;
Current hospitalizations: 1,459
Total Beds: 8,676
Total Beds Available: 1,766
Total ICU Beds: 1,121
Total ICU Beds Available: 22
Total Vents: 1,049
Total Vents Available: 515
Total Covid patients in ICU: 553
Total Covid patients on vents: 323 (that’s a record, up from 303 yesterday).
