The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Jeannie Roberts reported at length this morning on a symbolic resolution before the Pope County Quorum Court tonight objecting to County Judge Ben Cross’ continued support of an application by the Cherokee Nation to win a permit for a Pope County casino authorized by a 2018 constitutional amendment.

The Quorum Court is now likely more anti-casino (of any persuasion) after the 2020 election. The current contest is between the Cherokee Nation and the Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, which narrowly won approval of the state Racing Commission for the license in a vote marked by charges of irregularities.

The issue is embroiled in multiple court actions, the most important currently before the Arkansas Supreme Court on the question of whether Gulfside is a qualified applicant. Its application rested on the endorsement of a county judge no longer in office when applications began being accepted. Cross ultimately endorsed the Cherokee proposal, including a $40 million package of spending on local projects.

Cross has asked to intervene in the court case with a filing by a local lawyer, with support from the Cherokee Nation, which made the Quorum Court unhappy. Even they seem to acknowledge they can’t tell the county judge what he can and cannot do on matters such as this, however.

He’s distributed a letter in advance of the meeting. it defends the Cherokee project and questions whether Gulfside will carry through on its promise of a hotel/casino given its effort to push through a smaller casino-only annex — no bigger than a Walmart, Cross says — at the outset. Backers of Gulfside say this is what the Quapaws did in Pine Bluff, opening an annex before a larger casino was built. But the Quapaw application said explicitly that this was their plan. Gulfside said, as Cross’ letter notes, that it would build a $250 million resort in one fell swoop. Its application made no mention of an interim annex. Gulfside, by the way, recently announced it would use a prominent local contractor to build its casino. Legal questions must be decided before that work can begin in earnest, however.

The casino tangle seems nearly interminable. The Cherokees’ lawyer, for example, told the D-G that it would fight any effort by Gulfside to open with less than the full resort they promised the Racing Commission.

Anyway, some more fireworks are scheduled tonight.

Here’s Ben Cross’ letter to JPs.