Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is using public funds for video featuring herself again, if in the worthy cause of promoting vaccinations.

She cross-posts the PSA to her campaign Twitter account.

I think this is interesting. Promoting shots and masks is not on most Republican play lists. Does she see ground to be gained against gubernatorial primary front-runner Sarah Huckabee Sanders by presenting herself as receptive to science? Sanders continues to run against Joe Biden and to avoid Arkansas appearances and speaking to anyone but Fox mouthpieces.

If the Arkansas legislature is a gauge of popular opinion, Rutledge has miscalculated. But maybe it is not. Dozens of school boards say otherwise on adopting mask mandates.

Any note of sanity is welcome in the Republican primary.