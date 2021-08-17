Already backing establishment of a whole health institute and medical school, Walmart heir Alice Walton is now using some of her billions to bring the Cleveland Clinic’s special services to Northwest Arkansas.
As a news release explains, some of it is about money: Keeping medical payments in NWA rather than have people seek care elsewhere. From the release:
Today the Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic announced a joint initiative to identify ways of providing access to Cleveland Clinic’s renowned specialty care services in Northwest Arkansas. The organizations will assess specialty care needs in the region and develop recommendations for healthcare solutions to best meet those needs. Specialty care services require specialized knowledge or skill related to a specific health condition. A recent study shows many Northwest Arkansas residents currently seek specialty care outside the region.
“As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, it’s imperative that we increase access to specialty care in our region, so residents don’t have to travel elsewhere for care they could receive closer to home,” said philanthropist Alice Walton. “I’ve long admired Cleveland Clinic’s innovative approach to care that is aimed at elevating the well-being of the community with a system for lifelong health. Our goal with this collaboration to assess the specialty care needs of our region is to investigate how to make a transformative approach to health and well-being available to everyone.”