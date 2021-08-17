ICYM: The Democrat-Gazette’s daily virus summary shows Arkansas has moved past Utah to rise to fourth place among the states in cases per capita. Look out Dakotas and Rhode Island.

And Governor Hutchinson is tweeting about the tragedy in Afghanistan and making summer reading suggestions.

He could mandate masks and even shots for staff of taxpayer-reimbursed nursing homes.

And on Afghanistan why not propose Arkansas as the location for a resettlement center? Most of the old buildings are gone but there’s plenty of space at Fort Chaffee.