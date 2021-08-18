CNN reports that the Biden administration says nursing homes must require staff vaccinations to continue to receive Medicare and Medicaid money.

Virtually all 227 such facilities in Arkansas depend on Medicaid. Their overall vaccination rate is 60 percent and the death rate among infected residents is high. Governors with emergency powers could have done this long ago.

Good for Joe.

Update: The nursing home lobby responded.

“Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) made the following statement today regarding the Biden Administration’s announcement on requiring nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a forthcoming regulation:

““We appreciate the Administration’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in long term care. Unfortunately, this action does not go far enough. The government should not single out one provider group for mandatory vaccinations. Vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings. Without this, nursing homes face a disastrous workforce challenge.

“‘Focusing only on nursing homes will cause vaccine hesitant workers to flee to other health care providers and leave many centers without adequate staff to care for residents. It will make an already difficult workforce shortage even worse. The net effect of this action will be the opposite of its intent and will affect the ability to provide quality care to our residents. We look forward to working with the Administration in the coming days to develop solutions to overcome this challenge.”