Cancel culture comes to Bigelow High, where factual information was censored by school administration. courtesy of Student Press Law Center

East End School District administrators cited “community backlash” as the reason for ripping out a two-page spread of the 2020-2021 Bigelow High yearbook, but so far, the district failed to provide any evidence of community backlash.

The pages that were torn out include a timeline of news events over the school year, including snippets about the police killing of George Floyd, the establishment of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., and the police shootings of Jacob Blake, Daunte Wright and Breonna Taylor.

News about the torn out pages of the Bigelow High yearbook broke a few weeks ago, but a freedom of information act request for any documentation related to the censorship went nowhere. East End Superintendent Heidi Wilson said no such documentation exists.

When asked if there were any emails, or perhaps a public meeting where people shared their opposition to the timeline, Wilson simply answered “no” in an email and did not respond to further inquiries.

Teacher Meghan Walter, the yearbook advisor, reportedly resigned over the censorship.

Now, the Student Press Law Center, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the press freedom rights of high school and college journalists, is calling on Superintendent Wilson to reprint the trashed pages and submit a formal written apology to Walter and the yearbook staff.

In her letter to Wilson, SPLC Executive Director Hadar Harris said: