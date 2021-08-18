The daily hospital COVID bed count at least isn’t rising.

Current hospitalizations: 1,372 (1,401 yesterday)

Total Beds: 8,670

Total Beds Available: 1,854

Total ICU Beds: 1,121

Total ICU Beds Available: 15

Total Vents: 1,049

Total Vents Available: 510

Total Covid patients in ICU: 524 (540 yesterday)

Total Covid patients on vents: 326 (330 yesterday)

* Note: The afternoon hospital report sometimes differs from the Health Department summary issued later in the afternoon because differing times of compilation.)

The numbers so far today:

New cases: 2,685

Active cases: 23,788 or five more than yesterday

Deaths: 26, for a total 6,565

New vaccinations: About 10,400