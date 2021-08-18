The daily hospital COVID bed count at least isn’t rising.
Current hospitalizations: 1,372 (1,401 yesterday)
Total Beds: 8,670
Total Beds Available: 1,854
Total ICU Beds: 1,121
Total ICU Beds Available: 15
Total Vents: 1,049
Total Vents Available: 510
Total Covid patients in ICU: 524 (540 yesterday)
Total Covid patients on vents: 326 (330 yesterday)
* Note: The afternoon hospital report sometimes differs from the Health Department summary issued later in the afternoon because differing times of compilation.)
The numbers so far today:
New cases: 2,685
Active cases: 23,788 or five more than yesterday
Deaths: 26, for a total 6,565
New vaccinations: About 10,400