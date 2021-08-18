Speaking of mandates, I don’t expect a similar news release soon from Republican candidates for governor:

The Chris Jones for governor campaign announced today that all staff and interns will be required to be fully vaccinated. The Delta variant is spreading rapidly, and cases are rising across Arkansas, with the fourth-highest number of new cases per 100,000 people in the United States.

“We have a responsibility to our communities to help keep people safe,” said a campaign spokesperson. “Our campaign is committed to best health practices to combat this pandemic, and that includes requiring vaccinations and masks for our team. We’re leading by example and doing everything possible to help reduce transmission while still safely engaging with voters all across the state.”

Chris’s wife Jerrilyn works as an emergency room physician and serves on a task force on which she helped develop a plan for moving patients if hospitals exceed capacity. Jerrilyn’s work on the front lines and firsthand experience with the devastation of COVID underlines how important it is for the Jones campaign to comply with guidance from the CDC. The Jones campaign encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.