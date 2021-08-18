Senator Trent Garner was angry when he found out one of the parents involved in the Act 1002 mask lawsuit had her child enrolled in virtual learning. @KATVNews https://t.co/TXrWg6IfrQ — Parris Kane (@KATVParris) August 18, 2021

Trent Garner, the unhinged El Dorado Republican who led passage of unconstitutional bills prohibiting local decision-making on masks and preventing even private business from setting health rules for their premises, is spinning out of control.

Advertisement

In an interview with KATV, he suggested one of the mothers who filed the successful lawsuit over his big goverment overreach on masks should suffer the consequences. Was he talking only about her decision to school her child remotely at a time when school practices were uncertain? Or was he suggesting retribution?

There seems little to debate about his suggestion to social media followers to “get angry.”

Advertisement

And they did, as Tom Mars noted.

Advertisement

A woman bravely filed suit to challenge the constitutionality of a piece of garbage Garner sponsored. A judge ruled in her favor. Garner responds by inciting vitriol against a participant in a system in which he serves as a nominal officer of the court as a lawyer.

The state legal ethics committee should consider his behavior.

If Senate President Jimmy Hickey had a hair on his behind 1) he would have stopped this garbage to begin with and 2) he would ask the Senate to take disciplinary action as he did against Rep. Stephanie Flowers for referring to Garner as a dumbass in a remote comment that may or may not have been intended for public consumption. She was barred from Senate participation for three days.

Speaking truth is punishable by a three-day suspension.

Advertisement

Is inciting violence unremarkable?

If so, we might have a textbook example of systemic racism in treatment of an outspoken Black woman and a dangerous white male demagogue.

Show some leadership, Jimmy.