But

Interesting. And a good idea. It might be useful in encouraging the hesitant. Get a shot or you can’t see Luke Bryan.

Sen. Trent Garner had contended his vaccination ‘passport’ ban law prevents this sort of thing. Maybe he and Travis Story can form a freedumb legal dream team to challenge this in court.

UPDATE: The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra also announced today that it will require audiences to show proof they’ve been vaccinated. OK Trent?

The rule takes effect Sept. 1