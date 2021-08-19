Jesse Gibson, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, said today that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge should drop her appeal of a Circuit Court ruling blocking enforcement of the state law banning local mask mandates.
Of course, she should. One, it’s a loser. Two, she has no clients but herself. Both the governor and leaders of the House and Senate have gotten their own lawyers. She won’t, of course.
Comments from Republican A.G. candidates Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr. welcome.
Gibson’s release
Today, Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jesse Gibson called on Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge to stop her politically motivated appeal of a court ruling against a ban on local mask requirements aimed at protecting Arkansas children, most of whom are unvaccinated. Gibson called the move, “hypocrisy of the worst kind.”
Rutledge recently announced her intention to appeal a Pulaski Country Circuit Judge’s ruling that the mask requirement ban, Act 1002 of 2021, was unconstitutional. The judge made the ruling on multiple grounds and further issued a temporary restraining order barring its enforcement. If Rutledge is successful, school districts would lose the ability to institute local mask requirements to protect vulnerable children from the COVID-19 delta variant, which is resulting in shocking increases in hospitalizations and deaths.
“Through her appeal, Attorney General Rutledge would deny local districts the ability to make decisions that are best for their own communities. Local leaders and school officials, under the advisement of medical doctors and disease experts, should make decisions about how to protect our kids from this predatory disease. They should not be overruled by big time politicians who are motivated by power, money and social media influence,” Gibson said.
Gibson went on to say that appealing Act 1002 would not be in the best interests of the people of the State of Arkansas as Rutledge claims. “The court has ruled. The Attorney General’s obligation is complete. The children of this state will be safer if she abandons this politically motivated effort. There is a low likelihood of reversal, and it will be costly to the State’s finite resources. Those factors, plus the immediate threat of danger to our children, all weigh heavily in favor of not pursuing this appeal.”