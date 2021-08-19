Jesse Gibson, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, said today that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge should drop her appeal of a Circuit Court ruling blocking enforcement of the state law banning local mask mandates.

Of course, she should. One, it’s a loser. Two, she has no clients but herself. Both the governor and leaders of the House and Senate have gotten their own lawyers. She won’t, of course.

Comments from Republican A.G. candidates Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr. welcome.

Gibson’s release

