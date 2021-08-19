40/29 reports that a lawsuit has been filed by several Bentonville parents challenging the school district’s mask mandate — on buses and in class, with an exception for eating.

The suit claims only the governor or secretary of health have the legal authority to issue mask mandates and set quarantine rules. It also claims the mandate violates the right of the parents to exercise custody of their children.

Let’s get it on. They also could work in a challenge of dress codes while they’re at it. Who needs pants?

Here’s the lawsuit.

Lawyer for plaintifs? The Ecclesia-enmeshed, anti-LGBT and medical-marijuana-shenanigans-figure Travis Story. His law firm also once was home to another Arkansan known more for legislative stunts than legal skills — Sen. Bob Ballinger.

The suit asks for an injunction against the enforcement of the rule. Among others, the suit says parents have a “constitutional right to refuse to place face coverings on their children ” I’ll let you know if I find a conservative legal “textualist” who’s located that enumerated right in either the state or U.S. constitutions. Travis Story, of all people, wouldn’t want a judge to legislate from the bench, would he?