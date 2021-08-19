The Little Rock School District Board voted as expected on Thursday to ask voters to extend the district’s millage in a special Nov. 2 election. The proposal would extend the district’s debt service mills for 19 years, which would allow the district to restructure bond issues to raise approximately $300 million for construction and maintenance.

Little Rock property taxes go toward the county, the Central Arkansas Library System and elsewhere, but the largest share goes to the LRSD. A vote for the millage extension would mean that the LRSD portion of the rate would stay the same.

The board approved the plan 8-0. Board member Drekkia Morning was absent.

The big ticket items on the planned list of projects are two new schools: a new K-8 campus on the site of the former McClellan High School, which would bring in the students who now attend Cloverdale Middle School and Baseline and Meadowcliff elementary schools; and a new West Little Rock high school. The district estimates each would cost $85 million. The LRSD has committed to building the new McClellan school as part of a legal settlement.

But even before the settlement, the school board had promised the Southwest Little Rock public school community it would build a new campus and do something to address dilapidated Cloverdale, said board member Greg Adams, who was also previously a member of the board from 2010-2015. He said that the move was not just important legally, but also ethically and practically. Parents in West Little Rock have long been begging and pleading with the district to build a high school in that growing part of town, too, Adams said.

Board member Ali Noland said she was “blown away” by the amount of feedback she got from West Little Rock parents in support of a new high school.

Superintendent Mike Poore, who was absent because of illness, has previously made the case that a new West Little Rock school could dramatically boost district enrollment.

Board member Jeff Wood, who represents West Little Rock and has long pushed for a West Little Rock high school, celebrated the adoption of the proposal tonight and called it a significant moment in a 10-year campaign.

During a public comment period, Anika Whitfield, longtime district advocate and community activist with Grassroots Arkansas, asked the board to slow down and not advance the proposal. “What’s the urgency?” she asked.

“Our kids deserve it,” Kelsey Bailey, deputy chief finance and operations, answered later. Aside from the new schools, most of the project list is about keeping kids “warm, safe and dry,” he said.

This will mark the district’s third try at extending the millage after previous attempts in 2017 and 2020. Both of those efforts happened under state control, which surely contributed to their failure.

I’d put the odds on passage as high.

After the vote, Board President Vicki Hatter grilled Deputy Superintendent Keith McGee on the bumpy rollout of the LRSD’s Ignite Digital Academy. The K-7 still lacks enough teachers and students haven’t been able to access Schoology, the district’s learning management system. The LRSD has a plan to address the latter issue and hopes to have sufficient teachers hired by mid-next week. One of the potential solutions McGee mentioned was recruiting in-person teachers who don’t have a full workload.

Meanwhile, approximately 330 students, 200 of which are K-6, remain on the waitlist for Ignite. There’s no hope of finding enough teachers to accommodate them all, so the district is considering hiring the education services company Pearson to outsource instruction. The LRSD wants those students to attend their zoned in-person school until they can make arrangements with Pearson or another provider.

Families were promised LRSD instructors, Noland noted. Now that that’s not going to happen for those on the waiting list, can they return to in-person learning? McGee was noncommittal and said he’d have an answer soon.