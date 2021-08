Arkansas reported a drop in its unemployment rate in July to 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent the month before.

But fewer people were working. “Arkansas’ civilian labor force decreased 2,542, a result of 1,591 fewer employed and 951 fewer unemployed Arkansans.”

The state said 47,000 more people were working in July than during July 2020.

