The Bentonville School District, defendant in a lawsuit challenging the district’s requirement for face coverings, has moved the case from state court to federal court.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are resisting the move.

The plaintiffs have, among others, claimed a rights violation under the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That’s a federal question that allows federal jurisdiction. The case also cites the state Constitution, but the school district says that claim is so closely related to the federal question that a federal court can hear it as well.

The school district also says the plaintiff parents who resist masks want the district to take a position contrary to federal policy and law, citing CDC guidelines, presidential directives and conditions for receiving federal pandemic assistance.

Here’s the Bentonville filing.

Travis Story, attorney for the parents suing over required masks, urged the federal court not to take the case. He said state courts can decide the constitutional questions and notes that the district health safety plan is guided by the state Department of Health. He continued:

The district buys some time with this and perhaps put the case in a posture that it could be a precedent for many others. Better, too, to be before a federal judge than an elected state court judge in Benton County, where the judges couldn’t help but note the abuse being heaped on elected school board members, parking lot protests and more. Intimidation is popular with the tribe this lawsuit represents.