The full summary hasn’t been released yet, but here are some key numbers:

New cases since yesterday: 2,407 (against a jump of 3,549 yesterday)

Advertisement

Added deaths: 33, for a total of 6,614

Active cases: 24,987, up from 24,787 yesterday.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations:1,397, down from 1,410 yesterday, with 533 in ICU (up six) and 343 on ventilators (up 12 and a record so far).