The Windgate Foundation, stocked with millions from an early investment in Walmart, is continuing major gifts to Arkansas colleges.

The latest:

* $2,080,000 for University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College. The award includes an endowment grant of $2 million designated for a “Needs-Based Scholarship Endowment,” and a bridge grant of $80,000 to enable students to benefit more quickly.

“This grant, which increases a prior scholarship endowment awarded in 2018, will provide increased support for students as they achieve their goals,” said Patricia M. Forgy, Windgate Foundation Executive Director.

* $4.3 million to Arkansas Tech in Russellville, with all but $300,000 to endow need-based scholarships. The remainder will go for equipment for the department of nursing.