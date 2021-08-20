Welcome, and welcome back, to all the recently arriving UofA students. I’m Cody Yancey, owner of Yancey’s Dickson Street Dogs. I’m a UofA alumni and Army Veteran. I care about this community and the people in it. While Dickson Street can be lots of fun, it can also be dangerous. I offer my establishment as a SAFE PLACE for any individuals who may need help while on Dickson St. I’m here 9p-3a Th/Fri/Sat and if you find yourself in an unsafe situation, I’m happy to help.

Sometimes you may feel you’ve had too much to drink and aren’t sure how to get home. I can help find a way to get you home safely.

Sometimes you may have people around you that are making you feel uncomfortable or unsafe. You can come hang out with me, no questions asked, no purchase required.

Sometimes you may get separated from friends and your phones dead and you can’t contact anybody and you’re not sure what to do. The bars close at 2 am. I’m here much later than that and can provide a safe place to figure out what to do.

Don’t drive home intoxicated.

Don’t go home with someone you don’t know well.

Try to use the buddy system and avoid being out alone, especially at the end of the night.

Additionally I’ve been trained on recognizing opioid overdose and carry Naloxone (opioid overdose reversal drug) kits.

I’ve lived in NWA my entire life. This is my community, and it’s awesome. Enjoy it. And if you need something, don’t hesitate to come see me.