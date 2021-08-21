Census data shows that Arkansas is in the bottom six of states when it comes to the percentage of population reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
But you probably could have guessed that.
You can see underlying data for each state at this link.
USA Today has done a roundup of state data on the virus and response. Surges appear related to vaccine resistance. But you probably could have guessed that, too. From the roundup:
USA Today provided this additional information about Arkansas.
Arkansas
> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 385,012 (17.1% of total)
> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,177,462 (39.1% of population)
> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,929 per 100,000 people (total: 419,807)
> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 215 per 100,000 people (total: 6,467)