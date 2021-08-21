Census data shows that Arkansas is in the bottom six of states when it comes to the percentage of population reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

But you probably could have guessed that.

Advertisement

You can see underlying data for each state at this link.

USA Today has done a roundup of state data on the virus and response. Surges appear related to vaccine resistance. But you probably could have guessed that, too. From the roundup:

Advertisement

USA Today provided this additional information about Arkansas.

Advertisement